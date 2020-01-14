Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Receives $18.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETH shares. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,601,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. 113,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,900. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $468.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $173.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.07 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

