ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in December

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $196.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.