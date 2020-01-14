Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Equity BancShares stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,313. Equity BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $441.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 608.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

