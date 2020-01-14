Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.38

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 729349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.
Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 160.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,928,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,428,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Equitable (NYSE:EQH)
Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
