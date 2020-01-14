Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.38

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 729349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,878,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,462,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 160.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,928,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,428,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

