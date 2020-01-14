Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Down 33.3%

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS)’s share price dropped 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 179,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 48,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

