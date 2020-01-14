Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETTX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,363. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

