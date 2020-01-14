Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 23,760,000 shares. Currently, 32.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,380.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540. Insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 560.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $18,900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 387.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after acquiring an additional 930,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 221.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 899,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,390,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.77% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

