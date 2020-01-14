Enigma 1-Day Volume Hits $2.06 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00005026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, ABCC and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $32.06 million and $2.06 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00901125 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000941 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, AirSwap, GOPAX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Liqui, OKEx, ABCC, Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex, HitBTC, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

