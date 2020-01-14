Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ERF. Capital One Financial upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.44.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.86. 1,547,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$7.32 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.2613305 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

