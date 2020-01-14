Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,343 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,971,000 after buying an additional 6,100,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after buying an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,057,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. 114,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,972,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

