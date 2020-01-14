Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 29,654 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,654 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,233,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $879,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 95.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 525,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,371 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,577,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after acquiring an additional 82,516 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,649. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

