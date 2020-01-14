Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,789,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 172.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 426.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 424.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00.

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 1,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,773. New Fortress Energy LLC has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

