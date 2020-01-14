Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 244.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,475 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 47,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,625. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

