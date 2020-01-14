Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $27.52 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,993,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

