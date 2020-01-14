Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.86. The company had a trading volume of 130,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,816. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

