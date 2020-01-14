Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Tops $0.0027

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bittrex, Upbit and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 54.3% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00947783 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035501 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, IDEX, Hotbit, Coinall, DEx.top, Kucoin, CoinBene and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

