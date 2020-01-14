Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,074,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,054,000 after purchasing an additional 165,117 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after purchasing an additional 90,855 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after purchasing an additional 146,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 24,007 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4658 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

