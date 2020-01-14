Elite (1337) Price Tops $0.0000

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Elite has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Elite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Elite has a total market cap of $525,563.00 and $9.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003547 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 262.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026950 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00054203 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elite

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,359,714,229 coins and its circulating supply is 26,557,361,114 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

