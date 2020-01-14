Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,613,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anne E. White bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,160.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

