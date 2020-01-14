Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $3.73. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 2,351 shares trading hands.

ELSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electro-Sensors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electro-Sensors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

