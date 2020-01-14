Elders (ASX:ELD) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Elders Ltd (ASX:ELD) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$6.96 ($4.94) and last traded at A$6.79 ($4.82), approximately 1,800,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 353,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$6.27 ($4.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of A$6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

Elders Company Profile (ASX:ELD)

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Network, Feed and Processing, and Other segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services.

