Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Ecolab by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,670. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

