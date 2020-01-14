Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.10

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and traded as high as $60.00. Eckoh shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 204,971 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and a P/E ratio of 49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.59.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

