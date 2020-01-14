e-Gulden Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $21.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00658408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009018 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000436 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,934,136 coins and its circulating supply is 17,111,745 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.