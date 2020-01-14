Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. Dynasil Co. of America has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.48.

About Dynasil Co. of America

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

