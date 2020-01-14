Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.62. Dynasil Co. of America has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.48.
About Dynasil Co. of America
