Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.30. 2,947,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $83.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from to in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

