Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 290,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,757,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,928. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.