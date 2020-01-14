Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Prudential Public by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,747,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,232,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prudential Public by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential Public by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Public by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 537,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 138,502 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Public by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 89,263 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 565,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,530. Prudential Public Limited has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

