Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,140.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,378. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $63.14 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

