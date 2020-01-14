Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,945 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. The company has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.57. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $319.55 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.88.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

