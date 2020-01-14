Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $3,693,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,146,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,218,910. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

