Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 54,228 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.17. 800,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,088. The company has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $183.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

