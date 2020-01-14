Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,571 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after acquiring an additional 796,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 25,804,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,903,803. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

