Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,245. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $94.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

