Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.09. 331,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,921. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

