Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.74. 13,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,185. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.02. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $241.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

