Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ONEOK worth $29,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 247,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.38.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. 68,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,447. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

