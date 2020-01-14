Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

DOCU stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. Docusign has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $558,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,770 shares in the company, valued at $33,196,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock worth $119,025,392 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Docusign by 719.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Docusign by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

