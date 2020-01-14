Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report sales of $267.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.23 million and the lowest is $264.85 million. Docusign posted sales of $199.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $966.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.93 million to $974.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,804. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

In other Docusign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,360.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,196,281.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Docusign by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,804,000 after buying an additional 950,343 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,441,000 after buying an additional 61,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 55.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after buying an additional 988,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

