Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Dixons Carphone (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DSITF stock remained flat at $$1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Norsics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Irelang geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

