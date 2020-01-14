Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. Discovery Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 89.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth $32,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DISCA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

