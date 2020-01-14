Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.34, approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 34,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZMLP. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

