Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.70, 452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. XR Securities LLC owned 3.54% of Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

