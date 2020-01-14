Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDZ) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.34 and last traded at $41.34, 225 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

