Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.39, approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 22.08% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

