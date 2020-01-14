Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU)’s share price rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.43, approximately 9,363 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 387,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

