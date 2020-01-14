DIMCOIN (DIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $91,181.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $91,181.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.45 or 0.02398411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00181970 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Exrates.

