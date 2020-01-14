Diamond Platform Token Hits Market Cap of $19.12 Million (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00127689 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Diamond Platform Token has a total market cap of $19.12 million and $89,507.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.05 or 0.05810920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00034655 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00118933 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

DPT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,720,295 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

