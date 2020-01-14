DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DBOEY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

