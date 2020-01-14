Delta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $115.95. 2,988,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,137. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.